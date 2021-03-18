Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

