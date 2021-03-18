Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

CATY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

