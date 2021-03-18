Pirate Chain Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $63.05 million and $155,577.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00249044 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00099067 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00054017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

