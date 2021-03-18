Pirl Hits Market Cap of $195,031.62 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. Pirl has a total market cap of $195,031.62 and $137.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirl has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.81 or 0.03069826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00348798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.84 or 0.00932386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00397696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.76 or 0.00363633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00249956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021213 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

