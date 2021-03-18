Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 84.5% higher against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $1.44 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00051251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.31 or 0.00629514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025036 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00034602 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

