PIVX Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $76.98 million and $1.79 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000140 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

