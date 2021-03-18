PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $100.33 million and approximately $106.58 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 201.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,428.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.54 or 0.00909714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.00344468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031359 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 72.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIXEL Coin Trading

