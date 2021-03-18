Pizza Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Pizza token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $6,704.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001065 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00063348 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

