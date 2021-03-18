Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post $6.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the highest is $9.69 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $22.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $28.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

