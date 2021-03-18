Playcent (PCNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $198,761.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Playcent has a market cap of $3.75 million and $198,761.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.86 or 0.00450516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00061855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00130177 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00058064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.81 or 0.00645802 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,931 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

