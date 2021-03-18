PlayGame Market Capitalization Hits $103,075.50 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $103,075.50 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00051007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00634690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069230 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025159 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00033989 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.