PlayGame Trading Up 146.9% Over Last Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 76.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 146.9% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $180,215.19 and $11,814.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.81 or 0.00624722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00068388 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024878 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

