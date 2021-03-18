Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.0340 on Top Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $970,212.19 and $1,544.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.91 or 0.00453503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00133477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00638400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00076651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

