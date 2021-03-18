Playkey (PKT) Price Reaches $0.0964

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 209.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Playkey has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $115,938.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playkey has traded 183.9% higher against the US dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.05 or 0.00627452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.