Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) Insider Acquires £26,102 in Stock

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) insider Andrew Smith acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £26,102 ($34,102.43).
PTEC opened at GBX 420.10 ($5.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 475.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 409.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46. Playtech plc has a 12-month low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78).
About Playtech
