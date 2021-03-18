Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) Insider Acquires £26,102 in Stock

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) insider Andrew Smith acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £26,102 ($34,102.43).

PTEC opened at GBX 420.10 ($5.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 475.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 409.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46. Playtech plc has a 12-month low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78).

Get Playtech alerts:

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.