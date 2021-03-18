Pmeer (PMEER) Price Tops $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.86 or 0.00450516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00061855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00130177 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00058064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.81 or 0.00645802 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

