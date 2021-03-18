Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. Sells 284,947 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. reduced its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 284,947 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics makes up approximately 67.6% of Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. owned approximately 0.65% of Fate Therapeutics worth $51,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after acquiring an additional 466,488 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,562,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 86,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 86,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 79,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,651.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,030. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,651 shares of company stock worth $28,251,869 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

