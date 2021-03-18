Polis Reaches Market Cap of $4.63 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $4,111.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polis has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis Token Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

