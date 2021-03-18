Polkastarter (POLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $89.76 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Polkastarter token can currently be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00008066 BTC on exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $282.05 million and approximately $89.76 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.89 or 0.00452625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00138038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.55 or 0.00635231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00075606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Polkastarter Token Profile

Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,435,000 tokens. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

