Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Hits $1,048.20 on Top Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $5,046.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,048.20 or 0.01810102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 63.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.00449864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00061771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00132268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.45 or 0.00636257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00075528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

