Polymath Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.55 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $327.06 million and $22.55 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.58 or 0.00348752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,918,367 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

