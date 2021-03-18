PolySwarm (NCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $137,616.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $137,616.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00050935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.86 or 0.00628676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034433 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

