Populous Hits Market Cap of $138.74 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Populous token can currently be bought for $2.61 or 0.00004770 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $138.74 million and $5.19 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00054367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00673552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

