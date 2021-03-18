Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PSTL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.92 million, a PE ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

