PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0301

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. PotCoin has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $19,334.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,168.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.60 or 0.03068009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00345894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.89 or 0.00909244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.33 or 0.00401130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.19 or 0.00344150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00248830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021111 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,934,336 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

