Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE POW traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.54. 1,206,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,344. The firm has a market cap of C$22.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a current ratio of 79.94 and a quick ratio of 66.28. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$17.47 and a twelve month high of C$34.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.85.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

