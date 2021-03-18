Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Hits $3.85

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $770,436.78 and approximately $865.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token token can currently be purchased for $3.85 or 0.00006640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.41 or 0.00457236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00062205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00138264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00660161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00077614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Token Trading

