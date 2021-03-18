PowerPool (CVP) Price Up 28.7% This Week

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00005089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $59.91 million and $5.40 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PowerPool has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00457906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00061774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00133422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.18 or 0.00659896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00076121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,326,673 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

