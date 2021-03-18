PowerPool (CVP) Reaches Market Cap of $56.53 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool token can now be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00004776 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $56.53 million and $4.64 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00458022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00062163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00145497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00056622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00623808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,306,673 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

PowerPool Token Trading

