PPL (NYSE:PPL) Trading Up 6%

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) were up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.69. Approximately 14,784,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 4,755,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of PPL by 36.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 246,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in PPL by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PPL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,009,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

