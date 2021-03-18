Precium Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Precium has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Precium has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar. One Precium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.74 or 0.00349549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About Precium

PCM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 747,525,000 coins. Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Precium is precium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

