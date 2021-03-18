Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.60

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 1069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

