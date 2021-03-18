Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

