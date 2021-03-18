Prentice Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 459.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,022 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 2.6% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.07. 245,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,205,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $42.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

