Prentice Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Prentice Capital Management LP reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,441 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,391,912 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises approximately 0.9% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

