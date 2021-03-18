Prentice Capital Management LP Invests $8.57 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,826 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,000. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 2.3% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after acquiring an additional 583,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after acquiring an additional 913,044 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $240,568,000 after acquiring an additional 886,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after acquiring an additional 713,019 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 74,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,633. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

