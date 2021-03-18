Prentice Capital Management LP Sells 14,506 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Prentice Capital Management LP decreased its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,284 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the quarter. Groupon comprises approximately 4.8% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned about 1.63% of Groupon worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Groupon by 83.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of GRPN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush increased their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.