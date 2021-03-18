Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 162,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of PBH opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

