Primecoin (XPM) One Day Volume Tops $1.96 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 58% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,512,987 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

