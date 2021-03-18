Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 475 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,221 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.8% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.04 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.16 and its 200-day moving average is $220.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

