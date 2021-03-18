Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.78.

PFG opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

