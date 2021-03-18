Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRTH stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,052. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $584.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,991,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,368.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 85,310 shares of company stock valued at $634,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTH. Roth Capital increased their price target on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

