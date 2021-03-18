ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ProAssurance by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

