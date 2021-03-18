Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) fell 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.34. 703,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 631,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bradley Woods upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 833,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.