Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.39. 498,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 566,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PROG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 472,247 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Progenity by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the period. 17.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

