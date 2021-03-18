Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.78 and last traded at $46.03. Approximately 655,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 770,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

Specifically, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,709,528.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,698,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,916 shares of company stock worth $20,313,006 over the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after buying an additional 451,831 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progyny by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after buying an additional 349,355 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,932,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progyny by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 206,968 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

