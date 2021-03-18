Propy (PRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.24 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Propy token can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001451 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Propy has traded up 135.9% against the dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $59.03 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00051193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.09 or 0.00627431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com

Buying and Selling Propy

