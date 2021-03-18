PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post $60.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $60.50 million. PROS posted sales of $66.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.81 million to $257.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $279.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $301.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $74,370.24. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PROS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PROS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PROS by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PROS by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PROS has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

