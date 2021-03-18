ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Up 5.9%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.44. 2,078,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,841,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWM. Conning Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 356,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 223,095 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

