Prosper Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $19.06 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper token can now be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00007338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prosper has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.41 or 0.00457236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00062205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00138264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00660161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00077614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

